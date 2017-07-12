Thanks to Dart’s Minds Inspired and a delegation from the Webb Institute, a group of Cayman students will have the chance to sample a world-class education in naval architecture and marine engineering.

Bruce Rosenblatt, chairman of the Webb Institute’s Board of Trustees and a past president of the Royal Institution of Naval Architects, is working with Dart to host a week-long summer camp that will tutor students interested in building and operating machines that sail and dive.

Mr. Rosenblatt, the president of a prominent American naval architecture firm, helped arrange a Dart Minds Inspired student to attend the Webb SEA (Summer Engineering Academy) program in New York this summer. Then, when brainstorming ways to help impact the local community, he thought of staging a similar camp here.

“It’s all part of our original Cayman Maritime Initiative to make the youth aware of the variety of jobs you can have in the marine industry,” he said on Wednesday. “It can be working on a ship for a shipping company at sea or a shipping company on land. It can be designing the ship, like I do. It can be in the shipyard building a ship. And then we’re all for special courses and colleges once we get there.”

Mr. Rosenblatt previously brought the SeaPerch Underwater Robotics program to Cayman, and he arranged for Stephen Payne – designer of the Queen Mary II – to lecture here last fall. Together with Nicky Pappadakis and local attorneys Sherice Armen and Derek Jones, Mr. Rosenblatt has put together several educational programs, under the aegis of the Cayman Maritime Initiative.

Students in the upcoming five-day program will take part in hands-on lab experiments and interactive class sessions and have the opportunity to design, build and test their own marine devices.

“Cayman enjoys a rich maritime history and a growing shipping industry,” said Glenda McTaggart, the education programs manager for Dart. “By partnering with Webb, we are exposing young Caymanians to the marine engineering and naval architecture fields as they begin to think about the future and to explore career paths. We hope that this introduction to the Webb Institute will inspire Caymanian students and perhaps encourage them to apply to study there.”

Mr. Rosenblatt owns a home in Cayman and vacations here every year. He said the summer camp will be taught by the dean of the Webb Institute and four of the prestigious school’s students.

The Webb Institute, located in Glen Cove, New York, offers just one academic option, a double major in Naval Architecture and Marine Engineering, and it is the only full-tuition scholarship private undergraduate program of its kind in the United States.

The school aspires to perpetuate the legacy of William H. Webb, a New York-based shipbuilder who became a founding member of the Society of Naval Architects and Marine Engineers.

Mr. Webb started the school, then called Webb’s Academy and Home for Shipbuilders, in 1889, and the first class graduated in 1897. It gained authority from the University of the State of New York to award a Bachelor of Science degree in 1933, and women were admitted for the first time in 1974.

Every student admitted to the Webb Institute is awarded a full scholarship, and the school’s undergraduate enrollment is limited to fewer than 100 people. Thirty-six percent of applicants are accepted, according to the latest edition of the U.S. News and World Report college rankings. The Cayman summer camp runs from July 31 to Aug. 4, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Lunch and snacks will be provided. Registration is $500 per participant. Those who can demonstrate a financial need to the camp may be eligible to have their fees sponsored by Dart.

To register, or to register and apply for financial assistance visit www.mindsinspired.ky/events or email [email protected]