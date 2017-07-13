50 years ago: Returning home after 52 years

In the July 12, 1967 edition of the Caymanian Weekly, a precursor of the Cayman Compass, “North Side News” correspondent Nettie McCoy wrote:

“After spending an enjoyable holiday with his sister Lola, Mr. Edison Whittaker returned to his home in Panama on the 7th. Having been away for 52 years, he was well pleased with all the improvements made in the island and hopes to return again soon.

“Those arriving on June 26 were Edward Chisholm, McCarthy Whittaker, and Darwain Ebanks, all employees of N.B.C.

“On June 29, Mr. and Mrs. Bruce Parker of Rum Point Club arrived back from their vacation in the U.S. Along with them were their two little boys and a friend to spend their Summer vacation.

“Leaving on the 3rd was Miss Cynthia Ebanks who spent an enjoyable two weeks vacation with her mother and relatives.

“Arriving on the 3rd was Mrs. Mary Miller and little daughter Susan after spending an enjoyable 4½ weeks in the U.S. She went to Palm Beach where she spent some time with her husband Ned who is captain of the Inagua Spray, then on to Palmetto where she spent two weeks with her brother Leslie and his wife, and lastly to Texas where she visited the other brothers and their families, and again spent some time with her husband.

“Mr. Calvin Rivers arrived on the 5th to spend his vacation. He is an employee of N.B.C.

“Miss Mervie Rivers also returned on Monday from Jamaica where she underwent a major operation. She is very much improved in health. On the same plane was Miss Phyllis Smith.

“Mr. and Mrs. John Chisholm left on the 10th for a few weeks vacation in the States.

“Mr. William Miller, who went to Honduras some time ago, returned last week, bringing with him his new wife. While in Honduras, he was united in marriage to Miss Ionie.”