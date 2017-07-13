Vacation Bible campers took to East End streets Wednesday to share Christian love and kindness with seniors as part of the United Church of Jamaica and the Cayman Islands camp’s mission.

The group of 46 campers, ages 8 to 12, from five different youth groups spread out among the community to pray, read Scripture verses, sing and speak with seniors.

When one group visited 101-year-old Stella Welcome, she told them the secret to her long life, saying her motto in life was to love people and do good for others. She also told the young people to take care of themselves and do as much good as they could for others all the time. Miss Stella said she liked going to church and being part of the congregation.

Another group called on 88-year-old Pet Forbes and shared some Christian fellowship with her.

Camp leader Richard Christian said taking the Bible’s message outside of the church and onto the streets is the mission aspect of the camp. The visit to East End was also to help the Gun Bay church promote its Vacation Bible School.

During the camp, which began in July at the old Prospect Youth Centre, the youngsters were involved in a number of other events focused on the Bible, under the theme Radical Discipleship.