Leaders from 10 British Overseas Territories, including Cayman, met with U.K. ministers in London on Wednesday to discuss Brexit negotiations.

All attendees in Wednesday’s meeting were briefed on developments and preparations for talks with the EU by British Minister for Exiting the European Union Robin Walker and British Foreign Office Minister Lord Tariq Ahmad.

“Negotiations to leave the European Union are now under way, and we are working hard to deliver a deal that works for everyone including our friends in the overseas territories,” Minister Walker said. “We have engaged extensively with the overseas territories and will continue to make sure their interests are taken into account as the U.K. leaves the EU.”

Premier Alden McLaughlin attended the discussions along with Cayman Ministers Roy McTaggart and Tara Rivers. Wednesday’s meeting continued discussions regarding concerns overseas territories have raised about the post-Brexit world. These include continued access to EU markets for agriculture and fishery products from the territories, EU development funding, free movement of territories’ citizens, and financial services.

Cayman Islands Governor Helen Kilpatrick and Governor-designate Anwar Choudhury also attended the talks.

In meetings on Tuesday, also attended by Premier McLaughlin and Finance Minister McTaggart, territorial leaders urged U.K. officials to accept them as “part of the new Global Britain vision” and to have “full recognition that overseas territories citizens “are, in fact, British.”

The next full Joint Ministerial Council meeting between the U.K. and territorial leaders will be in November.