The Dart Cayman Islands National U-19 Men’s XV’s rugby team is in Miami for the Rugby Americas North U-19 Championships from July 14-23.

If Cayman wins in their game against Bermuda, they will play the winner of Jamaica vs. USA South A on Tuesday, July 18, in the semifinals. If they win in the semis, they would advance to the finals on Saturday, July 22.

“This is a great opportunity Cayman to get back into the running for the trophy,” organizers said in a press release, “and we feel confident that the players will put their best foot forward.”

Dart Cayman National U19 Men’s XV traveling squad

Forwards: Iain Robertson, Patrick Taylor, Ernest Bennett III, Dylan Bostock, Graeme Hill, Michael Matthews, Duncan Petrie, Matteo Polloni, Tyler Lawson, Callum Smith, Ben Boyd, Matthew Westin

Backs: Trey Milgate, Zac Hutchison, Daniel Link, Thomas Sperandeo, Ciaran Touhey, Jack Tonge, Josh Bolland, Johanan Eugene, Jacob Pierre

Management: Noel Phillips (head coach), Alex Robertson (assistant coach), Edward Westin (tour manager), Olan Daly (analyst), Rejuan Henry (physiotherapist), Jovan Bowles (head of Cayman Rugby).