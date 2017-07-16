Kayla Powery Hewitt, wife of Kashwayne Hewitt, appeared in Summary Court on Friday charged with possessing an unlicensed firearm with him on or before Feb. 10, 2017.

Crown counsel Eleanor Fargin said Mrs. Hewitt, 22, was arrested on Wednesday, July 12, during her husband’s trial for attempted murder, which has since been re-listed to start in November.

Ms. Fargin told Magistrate Kirsty-Ann Gunn that police were investigating a shooting outside Fete Night Club in the early hours of Feb. 4, 2017. That investigation led them to conduct a search at a West Bay residence, where a firearm was found on Feb. 10 in the cistern of a toilet.

Also seized in the investigation was a phone which had since been analyzed: on it was an image of Kashwayne and Kayla Hewitt. He is seen with his arm around her and holding a gun; she is holding on to the end of the firearm.

An officer in the case had studied the image and concluded that the firearm she was holding was the same found on Feb. 10, the court heard.

The gun is described in the charge as a Colt .45 semi-automatic.

It was not clear when the photo on the phone was taken.

In a prepared statement after her arrest, Mrs. Hewitt told police she had been asked to attend a particular location, where she was forced to be in the picture. “I was frightened and didn’t want to do it,” she said. Her husband told her words to the effect, “We are Bonnie and Clyde. If I go down, you go down.”

Ms. Fargin said Mrs. Hewitt later posted an item to her Facebook account in which she referred to herself and her husband as “Bonnie and Clyde.”

Defense attorney Jonathon Hughes said there was no escaping the fact that this was a serious charge, but his client had raised a significant defense. He noted that the couple had married in January and she had found Kashwayne Hewitt to be a controlling man who exerted a lot of influence on her.

The attorney emphasized that Mrs. Hewitt had no previous convictions; she is Caymanian, with all of her family here, he said.

The attorney questioned how this charge would connect to Mr. Hewitt’s Grand Court case.

Ms. Fargin confirmed that the Crown was not seeking to join this charge with the charges facing the defendant’s husband and three other people in the Grand Court matter.

The magistrate considered all the circumstances brought to her attention and said she would grant bail with strict conditions. The most important was a curfew relating to the defendant’s work. The curfew amounts to house arrest, except that the defendant may be absent from her home during her working hours, plus one hour before and after so that she can commute.

The magistrate required proof of the work schedule, a surety, and the wearing of an electronic monitor. She said any errands would have to be run for the defendant by family members.

The defendant is subject to “doorstep” checks, meaning she must present herself at the doorstep if police officers come to check that she is home during the curfew hours.

Another condition of bail is that Hewitt not contact any of the defendants or witnesses in the Grand court trial.

Her matter was set for mention again on Tuesday, July 25.

Kashwayne Hewitt is charged, along with Tashika Mothen and Malik Mothen, with attempted murder, possession of an unlicensed firearm and causing grievous bodily harm on Feb. 4.

He is charged along with Daniella Tibbetts of possessing an unlicensed firearm on Feb. 10.

The trial for these four defendants has been re-fixed to start Nov. 20.