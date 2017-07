Police who were alerted Saturday by a landlord who had not seen her tenant for several days found the body of the 42-year-old female tenant in her apartment in Windsor Park.

There are “no suspicious circumstances surrounding the death,” police said in a statement, adding that she had a long history of illness.

Police did not release the woman’s name.

Inquiries are continuing by the Criminal Investigation Department of the George Town Police Station, according to the police statement.