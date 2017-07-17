50 years ago: Berry-Frederick wedding celebrated

In the July 12, 1967 edition of the Caymanian Weekly, a precursor of the Cayman Compass, “Bodden Town Report” correspondent Floris McCoy wrote:

“On July 6 at 7:30, Miss Blossom Berry, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Travers Berry of Bodden Town, was united in marriage to Mr. Albert Frederick. The very quiet wedding took place at the Manse Bodden Town and was conducted by the Revered Lewin Williams.

“Blossom was given in marriage by her father. She wore a three-quarter length wedding dress of lace and taffeta and carried a bouquet of white.

Her chief bridesmaid was Miss Twilia Mae Levy and the best man was Mr. Verdon Terry. Other attendants were Miss Hyacinth Watler and Mrs. Lewis Berry.

“After the wedding, a reception was held at the home of the bride for the wedding group. We wish them a happy life together.

“Those leaving Bodden Town: Mrs. Adele Mulock who was residing here. She will spend a few months in Miami. Mr. and Mrs. Edward Oliver of Wilton, Connecticut, who spent one week at their residence and returned on Sunday. Mrs. Raymond Wood left for Jamaica. Mrs. Scobel Bodden and daughter Iris left for Jamaica, also Miss Ginger Solomon. They attended the graduation of Mr. Roy Bodden. Miss Hannah Carter went home to Honduras to spend her Summer holidays.

“Coming in were: Mr. Avery Ebanks from sea. He is an employee of Skou Shipping Co. Miss Dora Levy, who was gone from this island for 58 years returned to her hometown. She resided in Costa Rica and Nicaragua all these years and never ever realised that she would one day come back to her native land.

“Mr. and Mrs. Haldale Bodden of Bodden Town announced the birth of their second son on the July 7, weight 8 lbs, ¾ oz.”