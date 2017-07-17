With two major highway expansions in process, Transport Minister Joey Hew said government is doing all it can to ease traffic congestion in Grand Cayman.
But the new minister cautioned: “We can only build so many roads. At some point we are going to run out of space.”
He said government will need to look at improving public transportation and potentially promote ride-sharing if the population and traffic congestion continue to grow.
Traffic jams on roads around George Town are regular occurrences on weekday mornings and evenings, particularly during school term. A journey from Savannah to George Town, typically a 10-minute drive, can take as long as an hour in the mornings.
Mr. Hew, speaking after the unveiling of a new road safety campaign last week, said the expansion of the Linford Pierson Highway and the Esterley Tibbetts Highway to four lanes would help reduce some of the impact. He also said the National Roads Authority is investigating reconfiguring some busy intersections, including the Hurley’s roundabout, in an effort to ease congestion.
He said the new highways also have the potential for expansion as Cayman grows.
“Ultimately, we are building all these roads with the ability to go to three lanes, but at the end of the day we are going to have to focus on implementing a proper public transport system and encouraging people to use greener, smaller vehicles, as well as car sharing and getting out there and getting healthy and riding our bikes to work sometimes.
“We are going to have to do something about public transport, and through duty structures and other incentives, start encouraging smaller vehicles and environmentally friendly vehicles in order to reduce the size and speed and amount of vehicles on our roads.”
There were 36,134 registered vehicles on Cayman’s roads in 2015, the highest ever recorded. No data has been released for 2016. Figures available on the Economics and Statistics Office website go back to 1999, when there were 22,828 licensed vehicles on the road.
Not “potentially promote ride-sharing”, but implementing public transportation how it is done in Bermuda.
My suggestion is to have a chat with the Dart Foundation about partnership trading off, and build something like Metrorail. Eventually it will have to come because now no matter how many three lanes, four lanes we build it is still taking two hours to get to George Town from Eastern districts on any week day.
Ever drove down to West Bay road and see what is happening down there. When we were going through the tunnel I had to say to my sister, where is this, have we left the island. The scenery and roads are so beautiful well being laid out, I could just drive up and down it all day. I am one Caymanian who is so very proud of what the Dart foundation is doing has done to the donkey roads we had before. They are genius’s when it comes to road building and construction. So my advice would be to Mr. Hew, link up with them and don’t stop the progress.
I don’t want to appear anti-growth but how many new hotels do we need to provide full employment for the only people that matter? Caymanians.
Perhaps I am just too old and grumpy but I can remember when there were no traffic lights in Grand Cayman and hardly any traffic. Of course those were also the days when Cable and Wireless charged you $2.40 KYD per minute to call the USA and blocked Internet companies like Skype.
If you go into a hotel or restaurant in France or Italy you will almost always be helped by a citizen of that country.
I love our local restaurants, they are world class, but why are local faces so rare working there?