False Twitter account poses as Premier

A Twitter account purporting to represent Premier Alden McLaughlin was confirmed as fake on Tuesday by the Office of the Premier.

The false account @Ky1McLaughlin, created this month, began sending out tweets and interacting with users Tuesday morning. The account’s profile describes the owner as being Alden McLaughlin, “Premier of the Cayman Islands since 2013. McLaughlin serves as leader of the People’s Progressive Movement in the Cayman Islands.”

Mr. McLaughlin’s official account, @AldenMcL, has not been verified by Twitter. Accounts of public interest that have been verified by Twitter as authentic appear with a blue check mark by the username. The measure helps prevent the spread of false accounts posing as public figures.

Mr. McLaughlin joined Twitter in March 2013.

None of the government ministers on Twitter have verified their account.