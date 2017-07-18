Cayman Brac artist arrested for ‘obscene’ sculptures and artwork

Cayman Brac artist Ronald “Foots” Kynes was arrested Tuesday for the alleged “obscene publication” of sculptures and artwork.

Mr. Kynes, 63, had erected four sculptures featuring several nude women, some of whom are locked in embraces, as part of what he described in a Cayman Compass story this week as a tribute to gay rights and the right to choose.

A police press release issued late Tuesday afternoon did not name Mr. Kynes, but stated that a 63-year-old man of Cayman Brac had been arrested “under Schedule 1 of the Criminal Procedure Code (2017 Revision) in relation to the suspected breach of Section 157(1)(a) of the Penal Code (2017 Revision), also referred to as obscene publication.”

The statement continued: “The arrest was in relation to sculpture and artwork he had exhibited.” A later press release clarified that the sculpture and artwork had been “on his property that is in plain view of the public.”

Mr. Kynes was taken into custody and later released on police bail.