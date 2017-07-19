Florida police: Bush arrested at casino

Cayman Islands Speaker of the House McKeeva Bush was arrested Monday at a south Florida casino, the Broward County Sheriff’s Office confirmed Wednesday.

According to publicly available records in the U.S., Mr. Bush, 62, was arrested by Seminole Police.

Allegations against him were stated as one count of “touch or strike/battery” and records indicated that a cash bond of US$1,000 had been granted.

The misdemeanor arrest was made public on Wednesday, according to Broward County court records.

The Broward County Sheriff’s Department confirmed that the arrest occurred at a casino in Coconut Creek, Florida which is just north of Fort Lauderdale.

“He was arrested at the casino,” said sheriff’s office spokesperson Jonathan Fishman.

Mr. Fishman said, since Seminole Police had supervised the arrest, the sheriff’s department was unable to provide further details about the incident.

The Cayman Compass contacted Seminole Police for comment but has not yet received a response.

Speaker Bush, who was overwhelmingly reelected in May in West Bay during Cayman’s general election, was also contacted for comment by the Compass but declined to comment, stating only that he would be making a statement later.

Mr. Bush’s Florida attorney, Keith Seltzer, said late Wednesday that there had been no court date set in the case and, according to state of Florida criminal procedure, Mr. Bush has not been “formally charged” with any offenses.

Mr. Seltzer said allegations made against the Speaker “by one person” had led to the arrest. He said it was now up to a prosecutor to determine whether there was enough evidence to proceed with formal charges before the court.

“He has not appeared before the court, and he is not required to appear at this point,” Mr. Seltzer said.

Save