Taxi driver arrested in fatal airport crash

The elderly taxi van driver involved in Monday’s fatal auto-pedestrian crash at Owen Roberts International Airport has been arrested, the Royal Cayman Islands Police Service confirmed.

The 69-year-old Bodden Town man, who was not named because he had not been charged with a crime, was taken into custody Tuesday evening, police said. He was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.

The accident victim, Dr. Vary Jones-Leslie, died earlier in the day Tuesday from injuries she suffered during the accident. Dr. Jones-Leslie was struck around 10:45 a.m. Monday as she walked across Owen Roberts Drive on the northern end of the airport property.

The driver was released on police bail for the time being, police said.