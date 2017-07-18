Police cite ‘lack of attention’ in accidents

Several serious accidents, including a fatal collision at Owen Roberts International Airport, were reported by the Royal Cayman Islands Police Service between Saturday and Monday.

RCIPS Inspector Ian Yearwood described the incidents as “preventable tragedies.”

“In addition to the victim in [Monday’s] tragic fatal accident at the airport, [Tuesday] morning there were three other people in hospital from crashes over the weekend, two of whom have serious and potentially life-changing injuries,” Mr. Yearwood said. “It appears that a lack of attention is a culprit all too often in such incidents, and we cannot stress enough the need for all road users to be conscious of what they are doing and to share the road.”

One accident referenced by Mr. Yearwood happened Saturday evening on Shamrock Road near Bimini Drive where a pedestrian was struck. The victim survived.

The other accidents happened on Saturday morning. In one case, a 2005 Jaguar ran off the road and struck a tree, bursting into flames. Fire officers spent two hours cutting the driver from the vehicle. He remained in hospital Tuesday with several fractures, but his injuries were not considered life-threatening, police said.

At around 8 a.m. Saturday, two vehicles collided at the intersection of Smith Road and Crewe Road. Three people were taken to hospital from that crash and survived their injuries.