The newly established Council for Older Persons is looking for six community members, ages 65 and older, to join the committee by the end of July.

They will represent Cayman’s six districts, alongside seven government-appointed members, to promote the welfare of older residents. The council is established as part of the 2017 Older Persons’ Law, which took effect this month, said Premier Alden McLaughlin.

“The law … aims to ensure that older persons are able to freely access and participate in all aspects of society,” Mr. McLaughlin said.

“I urge older people who are interested in further serving the community to take this opportunity to have your say in how government serves its senior citizens.”

The council will advise government on programs aimed at older people, said Deborah Webb-Sibblies, chairwoman of the Older Persons’ Steering Committee and Legal Sub-Committee.

“It will champion and monitor the promotion and development of programs, projects and legislative measures. Furthermore, the council will monitor and evaluate the implementation of the action plans for the Cayman Islands Older Persons’ Policy,” Ms. Webb-Sibblies said.

The council will also include a doctor who specializes in geriatrics and a local attorney familiar with issues that affect older people.

Resumes should highlight relevant experience and be mailed by July 31 to Ms. Deborah Webb-Sibblies, Government Administration Building, 133 Elgin Avenue, Grand Cayman, K1-9000.