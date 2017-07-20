The women’s teams Red Stripe Wolverines and Greenhouse Lynx faced off at the Annex field last Saturday in week four of the Cayman Islands Flag Football Premier League season.

Keisha Solomon, quarterback of the Wolverines, found key players Cassandra Bodden and Renee Thompson in open gaps on the field. However, the defensive force from the Lynx trumped the drives with key deflections by Marleena Smith and Erica Bosch, who also led the charge as Lynx quarterback. Between her completed passes, and running plays with Camille Solomon, the Lynx kept the Wolverines defense on their toes. The game ended in a 7-6 victory for the Lynx, as Wolverines were unable to complete their extra point.

On the men’s side, perennial title contenders Kensington Hellcats played the Burger King Panthers. The Panthers’ defense started off with an interception from Andrew Frederick and sacks from Jamal Dell and Chip Whitney. Nick Miscioscia, a rookie in the league, found open players and kept the Hellcats defense on their toes as they tried to anticipate his next move. Michael Swaby of the Hellcats sacked Miscioscia in the backfield, while other key tackles were also made by Douglas Henkis. Despite this pressure, Miscioscia was able to connect with both Travis Strachan and Chris Bennett for touchdowns. The Panthers won 13-0.

Key player for the Hellcats Perry Levy was absent from the game, recovering from injury, but he offered his support from the sidelines.

There were two other women’s games on the day. Defending champions HSM Vipers faced off against the newly formed Maples Jaguars. The Vipers had four touchdowns, scored by Shenel Gall, Dionne Whittaker, Maggie Ebanks and Jen Choice, and won 27-0. In the other game, The Tribe Tattoo Lady Sharks, led by Courtisha Ebanks, played the Subway Lady Predators. Ellen Downey, quarterback for the Lady Predators, kept her composure as she scanned the field on every snap. The game went to overtime but ended without either side scoring (0-0).

The final matchup of the day pitted the men of Maples against the MaplesFS Knights. Led by young quarterback Tyler Lee, the Knights started strong, and Seware Kangulu showed off his speed with key runs. But Maples’ Deighton Parker sacked Lee, and Maples’ Steve Mazi scored two touchdowns. Then Brandon Ure and Ross Hinds scored for the Knights, forcing overtime to break the 12-12 tie. David Taylor of Maples scored to get to his team to the top in the 19-12 victory.

Monday night football

In addition to the regular Saturday games, the Monday night weekly segment at the Annex saw the Red Stripe Wolverines and the Subway Lady Predators battle it out under the lights two days after their previous game. The Wolverines won 6-0

Week 5 of the Cayman Islands Flag Football Premier League continues on Saturday.