In the Rugby Americas North (RAN) Men’s U-19s match against Jamaica on Tuesday at Vizcaya Park in Miramar, Florida, Cayman put pressure on their opponents but did not come away with a win.

Pressure from Cayman pinned Jamaica back into their 22 early. A penalty attempt by Zac Hutchison was called no good as the ball flew directly over the left post. Despite some great cover tackles by Cayman, a press release states, Jamaica managed to get across the line for a try due to some great off-loads in the tackles.

Cayman continued to put pressure on Jamaica and with another opportunity, Cayman’s number 10, Zac Hutchison, slotted the penalty to bring the score to 5-3 in the first half.

In the second half, Jamaica moved in for three more unconverted tries to bring the score to 20-3. Cayman had Jamaica pinned on their own try line for multiple phases as Jamaica gave up five penalties in a row, but Cayman was unable to get over the line cleanly for a try.

In the closing minutes, Michael Matthews and Danny Link had clean breaks on separate occasions, which looked promising, the press release states, but both were given penalties for stiff arms, giving possession back to Jamaica. Jamaica won, 20-3. Notable performances by Cayman included forward Michael Matthews and back Jacob Pierre.

On Friday, July 21, Cayman will face the loser of Turks and Caicos vs. USA South B at 4 p.m. at Vizcaya Park.