Ralston Benjamin Ebanks, 41, appeared in Summary Court on Thursday, charged with possession of two unlicensed firearms plus ammunition, along with possessing and concealing criminal property. The criminal property alleged is cash.

Ebanks, a resident of George Town, is charged with possession of CI$51,025 and US$12,000 found by police at a West Bay residence on July 6.

He is further charged with concealing criminal property, namely CI$128,000 and US$89,000, held in his accounts at a local bank on July 7.

A press release from police indicated that the charges were in connection with an operation conducted by police on July 6. Ebanks was arrested on July 19.

Attorney Prathna Bodden appeared as duty counsel, but no facts were aired in court and no application was made for bail. Magistrate Valdis Foldats set the next mention for July 25. Duty counsel is appointed when then charges are serious.

The firearms for which Ebanks is charged include a .38 revolver and one round of .38 ammunition; a black Ruger semiautomatic revolver and four rounds of Ruger 9-millimeter ammunition.

Chadwick Cameron Ebanks, 40, appeared in Summary Court last week and again on July 18 on charges relating to the same firearms. He was initially described as the only occupant of the West Bay premises where the police operation took place. He is scheduled to have his matters mentioned again on July 25.

He also faces charges of possession of criminal property (cash) and possession of ganja with intent to supply as a result of the same police operation.