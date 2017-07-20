Water pipeline work scheduled for Bodden Town

Water Authority – Cayman began installing a new pipeline along Condor Road in Bodden Town on Thursday. The work is expected to continue for six weeks.

According to the Water Authority, the new pipeline is “essential to improve the operational flexibility of the water distribution system.”

The project will affect the portion of Condor Road between the intersection with Shamrock Road and the intersection with Anton Bodden Drive. The anticipated end date is Friday, Sept. 1, the company said.

Pipe-laying works will take place from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday to Friday, and trenches will be backfilled at the end of each working day for safety purposes.

Traffic signs will be erected at the work site, and the company is urging drivers to exercise caution in the area.

The Water Authority said it would notify affected customers of any water service interruptions three working days in advance of the planned service interruption, via hand-delivered notices.