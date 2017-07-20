The Butterfield Group introduced three scholarships this year to be awarded to children of employees across three regions: Atlantic, Caribbean and Europe. Caymanian student Austyn Burkholder, daughter of Caroline Lackey of Butterfield Trust Cayman Ltd., was awarded the Caribbean scholarship.

Ms. Burkholder, a 2015 graduate of St. Ignatius Catholic School with three A’s and a B in her A-levels, is studying medicine at the University of York. She is completing her final three years of medical school and after graduation plans to begin training to become a surgeon.

“Austyn was an excellent candidate for this scholarship,” said Jacqueline Terry, senior manager of human resources for Butterfield Group. “Her ambition and clear dedication to her field of study helped her to shine in her interview, and we are pleased to be able to assist her on her path to becoming a surgeon.”

Arin Broderick, who is also pursuing a career in medicine, was awarded the 2017 Annual Butterfield Undergraduate Scholarship, now in its 25th year.

For more information about Butterfield scholarships, visit www.ky.butterfieldgroup.com.