Butterfield appoints new senior managers

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited this month announced several senior management changes with the addition of Sabeth Siddique, Bri Hidalgo and Kevin Dallas to the bank’s executive committee.

Jane Pearce, who was appointed group head of trust in February 2020, has also joined the executive committee.

Siddique has been named the group’s chief risk officer. He was the deputy chief risk officer at M&T Bank from 2013 to 2019, and prior to that, spent three years as director of governance, risk, and regulatory strategies at Deloitte.

Andrew Graham, the group chief risk officer based in Guernsey, has been appointed chief risk officer for Butterfield’s Channel Islands business.

Hidalgo is now group head of compliance and operational risk. She joins Butterfield from Wells Fargo Bank, where she was chief risk officer, wealth and investment management. Hidalgo takes over the group compliance portfolio from Siân Dalrymple, who is retiring from Butterfield.

Dallas has been appointed group head of marketing and communications. From 2017 to 2020, Dallas was chief executive officer of the Bermuda Tourism Authority, responsible for the strategic direction, operations, and financial management of the public authority.

Andrew Burns, group head of internal audit, will become group head of human resources. Lilian Ling, who joined the bank’s internal audit team from Citibank London in 2018, has been appointed group head of internal audit subject to Department of Immigration approval.

Elizabeth Bauman, group head of human resources, has opted to move up her planned retirement from Butterfield after a 38-year career in banking.

Michael Collins, Butterfield’s chairman and chief executive officer, said in the press release the bank’s conservative credit strategy and focus on compliance and operational risk controls have positioned it well for the challenges of the global pandemic.

“As we prepare for an extended period of economic contraction and the resulting heightened risks to our loan portfolio, we have recruited these seasoned risk specialists to help manage our credit exposures, maintain stringent AML protocols, and control operational risk,” he said.