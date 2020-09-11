Management shake-up at Greenlight Re

Cayman-based reinsurer Greenlight Re announced several leadership changes following the resignation of chief underwriting officer Brendan Barry on 4 Sept. and chief financial officer Tim Courtis on 9 Sept.

Chief executive officer Simon Burton will now also serve as Greenlight Re’s chief underwriting officer. In addition, the company appointed Neil Greenspan as chief financial officer and Faramarz Romer as chief accounting officer and treasurer, effective immediately.

The appointments of Burton and Greenspan are subject to the approval of the Cayman Islands Monetary Authority and Workforce Opportunities and Residency Cayman.

Greenspan has served as chief accounting officer of the company since 31 Dec. 2018. His experience includes roles as the senior vice president, financial reporting of the Validus Group; the chief accounting officer of the Montpelier Group; and a senior finance position at ACE Financial Solutions International.

In a press release, Burton said, “I am pleased to announce this significant refresh of the management team, as we position ourselves for the rapidly improving market conditions ahead.”

The chief executive said he expects a smooth transition as both Greenspan and Romer are long-term Greenlight Re employees, who have been engaged in the company’s strategic efforts.

David Einhorn, chairman of the board of directors of the company, said, “I am excited as Simon leads Greenlight Re strategically and operationally through our next stage.

“I have worked with Tim and Brendan for 14 years and thank them for their dedicated work and contributions.”