JEMIMA FORBES

Looking for something to entertain your kids this summer? Whether they’re already a skateboarding or scooter fanatic, or you just want to encourage them to venture outdoors and do something active, the summer camp at Black Pearl Skate Park in Grand Harbour is the perfect distraction.

The camp takes place at one of the biggest outdoor skate parks in the world for one week only, from July 24-28. Black Pearl has been a favorite destination of both local and international skaters for years, and it attracts many tourists to its gates each week.

The venue was officially opened in 2005 by world-famous pro skateboarder Tony Hawk and has since provided a safe environment for kids and young adults to hang out and practice their skating, scooter or BMX skills.

The summer camp involves five mornings of energetic fun and learning, with the sessions beginning at 8:30 a.m. and ending at 1:30 p.m., ideal for parents who work. Participants will get the chance to be mentored by the skate park’s talented instructors, in addition to being coached by professional competitive scooter Jai Walker, a Havoc Pro rider from Canada.

The Black Pearl summer camp costs $160 for the week, which includes supervision and coaching as well as lunch toward the end of each session. Along with testing their skills on the ramps, half pipes, rails and stairs, kids will be able to socialize with other camp-goers over table tennis and foosball or get competitive with a game of basketball. Skating and scooter equipment are available to rent for those who don’t already have their own, and the park also offers various other camps and sessions throughout the year if your kid gets hooked.

For more information and to book your child’s place, give Black Pearl Skate Park a call on 939-1301.