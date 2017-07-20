The new Self-Help Community Foundation presented its 16th Annual Talent Exposition of the Arts last month at the Harquail Theatre. The event offered an eclectic and impressive mix of rising young gifted performers, making the night a very successful one in the eyes of those who attended.

The foundation’s CEO, JC Connor, said, “The power of art is in the exchange when it meets the audience. Creativity is always a leap of faith which is positioned within the artistic vision and mission of the foundation.

“We have seen the evidence [in] the outcome, particularly in the expressions of the performers [at] the Talent Exposition this year.”

Connor’s opinion was echoed by many patrons and parents who enthusiastically sent in their congratulations.

Paulette Conolly-Bailey, deputy director of broadcasting at Radio Cayman, was one such attendee, saying, “For many years, Radio Cayman has been a sponsor of the Talent Exposition of the Arts show. This year, as I sat in the audience at the Harquail Theatre and witnessed the broad spectrum of performers, I was blown away with the talent we have on our beautiful islands.

“My one wish would be for some of the performers, who are talented beyond their years, to get the opportunity to study abroad and get a fine arts degree or even have a career in places such as Broadway.

“The organizers have a lot to be proud of in bringing this show to the community and showcasing these young people who bless us year after year.”

Monika Lawrence, professor at UCCI, added her compliments: “Mr. Connors and his team must be commended for showcasing and encouraging the development of young talents in the performing arts. It is the creative process that shapes the lives and attitudes of these performers to attain excellence in all aspects of their endeavors. For these reasons, we must continue to support this yearly event.”

Proceeds from this year’s Talent Exposition will go to the foundation’s Training Programme of the Arts.

