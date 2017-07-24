50 years ago: Two weddings celebrated

In the July 26, 1967 edition of the Caymanian Weekly, a precursor of the Cayman Compass, in “This Week in West Bay,” correspondent Darlene Owens wrote:

“There was a very beautiful marriage ceremony performed at the Church of God Gospel Hall on July 20, when Wenzil Burlington, son of Mr. and Mrs. Roy Ebanks, took as his bride Martha Magalene Borden, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. William Borden. Rev. Dewey Johnson officiated, assisted by Pastor Fossie Arch. The ushers were Garston Smith and James Banks, Jr.

“To the strains of the Wedding March entered the beautifully adorned bride on the arm of her father, her twin sister Mary was maid of honour, and Delia Ebanks, (sister of the groom) was bridesmaid. Kelvin Thompson was best man and Loxley Banks was groomsman.

“After the ceremony, invited guests remained for a reception which was held in the basement of the church.

“Graham John Twinn and Vandalee Aneita Bush became husband and wife at a marriage ceremony performed at Pilgrim Holiness Church on July 9 by Rev. Ruth Bowman.

“The lovely bride, who is the second daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Vandyke Bush, entered the church on the arm of her father. The wedding attendants were Kathryn Bush (maid of honour), Donna-Mae Bush, Abrana Rivers, Orla Rivers, Isabelle Warren, Natalie Groves, Gail Nixon, Marisa Rivers, Rudi Selzer (best man), Dave Foster, Alexander Gray, Peter Milburn, Paul Dyson, David Parsons, Leonard Ebanks, Harrison Bothwell and Alfred Hydes Jr. (ring bearers). Flower girls were Thelda Rivers, Linora Mendoza and Michelle Massias.

“After the ceremony, invited guests then proceeded to the Galleon Beach Hotel where a reception was held.”