50 years ago: Guild dinner held

In the July 26, 1967 edition of the Caymanian Weekly, a precursor of the Cayman Compass, “Bodden Town Report” correspondent Floris McCoy wrote:

“The Guild dinner was a successful event and the proceeds were £20. There were some special guests from the U.S.A., Mr. and Mrs. William Kenny and Mrs. Frances Duffy from New Port Richey, Florida and Mrs. Marietta Voge of Los Angeles, California. Thanks to all who supported this worthy cause.

“Mrs. Frank Berry went to Jamaica where she will attend the wedding of her brother.

“Mr. Graham Watler returned home to spend some time with his family. He is an employee of N.B.C.

“Coming home on Wednesday were Mr. and Mrs. James Lawrence and little girl Luci. Mr. Lawrence has been gone a few months. We are happy to have them back.

“Mrs. Effie Frederick returned home after being in New York for a few weeks.

“Mr. Cardinal Carter returned to sea. He is an employee of N.B.C.

“Mrs. Raymond Wood and daughter Ruth have returned home after being in Jamaica for a few weeks.”