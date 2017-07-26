The historic Bodden Town Mission House is looking much better thanks to a group of volunteers visiting Cayman from a church in Oklahoma.

The 25 volunteers from the MacArthur Church of Christ, headed by Mel Latorre, were on island last week for another reason – to conduct the first vacation Bible school at the East End Church of Christ.

Daniel Mayfield, minister at the East End Church of Christ who arranged the July 21 cleanup of the Bodden Town Mission House, said fences around the property and the cistern got a fresh coat of paint, and the volunteers also helped out at the East End Church and in the community of East End.

Before moving to Cayman, Mr. Mayfield said, he was a part of the MacArthur Church and there were discussions at the church about sending a group to Cayman to hold a vacation Bible school and for volunteers to do a few things to help out around the island.

“The Mission House cleanup went very well … we felt it was very well organized …. We were very pleased with how well we were taken care of as a group, and it was pretty cool to be able to learn some insights on the history of the Cayman Islands and at the same time volunteer of our time to do the painting. The group really had a lot of fun,” said Mr. Mayfield.

Richard Mileham, historic programs manager at Cayman Islands National Trust, said as a reward for their hard work, the group was invited to take the self-guided audio tour of the house. Representatives from the Cayman Islands Department of Tourism were also on hand to provide refreshments for the group.

Listening to the volunteers talk about their island experience Mr. Mayfield said they thought it was cool listening to some of the history and experiencing some of the culture of the island and at the same time do some work, despite it being a very hot day.