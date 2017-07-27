An initial investigation into the cause of a fire in a diesel tank at the Jackson Point fuel depot proved inconclusive, according to a press statement from Sol Petroleum.

The fire, which took eight hours to contain, caused the evacuation of homes and businesses within a mile radius of the facility on Sunday.

Sol apologized for the inconvenience caused to its neighbors and vowed to review its safety procedures and work with various investigators to ensure there was no repeat of the incident.

A statement released Thursday, read: “Sol has completed the initial stage of the investigation, which is not conclusive because this process requires an internal physical inspection of the tank which must be fully emptied and ventilated before it can be safely entered; such processes may take several weeks to schedule and execute.

“The tank is in a safe condition and effectively quarantined. Sol will continue to work closely with the government inspectors and agencies [and] industry professionals to determine the root cause of the incident and will share the investigation findings as they become available.”

The statement said the company had been part of the South Church Street community since 1960 when the terminal was first constructed.

“Since then, Sol has not experienced a Lost Time Incident since February 1994, which means no Sol employee or contractor has missed a minute of work due to a workplace incident since 1994. To achieve this record Sol maintains a robust health, safety and environment policy with an established ‘Goal Zero’ program, meaning zero incidents and no harm to people.

“Sol promotes a culture in which all Sol employees and contractors share this commitment through on-going industry training and continuous learning. This commitment is proven, as our track record in safety is without a major incident of this nature.”