Hold on to your Stetson hats – the Wild West is heading to Grand Cayman once again.

On Friday, Aug. 11, Lone Star Bar & Grill is hosting its annual Cowgirl Dance-Off. Contestants will take to the bar-top/stage and showcase their best moves in the hope of winning a $1,000 cash prize.

Now in its 11th year, the dance competition is one of Lone Star’s biggest nights, with Rooster 101 and Z99 providing a rip-roaring soundtrack, and drinks specials are on tap.

So what does it take to be crowned the island’s ultimate cowgirl? The competitors are judged on a combination of dancing talent, costume, appearance and crowd appeal, with each allocated at least one 3.5-minute song (depending on how many take part) to make an impression. Often there are multiple rounds to decide the winner.

In previous years, the dance-off has seen crowds filling the outdoor patio area and lending their encouragement.

Jason Moir, manager of Lone Star Bar & Grill, says, “It’s a great night of performers competing for a generous cash prize. All those taking part receive bar tabs too. DJ Flex will be playing fun party music for the crowd and again, it’s going to be hosted by Jason Howard from Z99.”

Dancers from Quinntessential Movement will also perform.

“To add to the entertainment that night, we will be performing dance routines featuring Pole Dance Fitness – an alternative form of fitness which has become very popular,” says Quinntessential’s owner, Quinn McCrimmon. “Expect to see two dances: one to kick off the evening and one during a break from the competition.”

The Western-themed action will start at 9 p.m. and continue “until the cows come home.”

There is no entry fee, but early registration is encouraged at www.z99.ky or www.rooster101.ky, or in person at Lone Star Bar & Grill.