Michael Fernando Jefferson, 24, was remanded in custody on Wednesday after a Grand Court jury found him guilty of possession of firearms.

Jefferson was charged with possession of a .38 auto caliber Bryco pistol and two rounds of live ammunition at his residence along Hirst Road in Newlands on June 11, 2015.

The panel of five men and two women began their deliberations just before noon on Tuesday and were sent home at 4 p.m. to resume the next day. The verdicts were unanimous.

Jefferson had pleaded not guilty and gave evidence, saying he did not have any knowledge of the gun being at the premises. He did not know who put it there or why someone left it there.

Police found the firearm after obtaining a search warrant and taking Jefferson from his workplace to his residence.

In his closing address to the jury, defense attorney Laurence Aiolfi described the premises as “relatively open” and “not terrible secure.” Other people – including relatives of his girlfriend – lived in the four-bedroom house.

Some DNA had been found on the gun, but it was not sufficient for testing purposes, the attorney noted.

He said Jefferson did not make any admissions of ownership of the gun, as a police officer testified. That alleged confession was not recorded in the incident log, he pointed out.

Another issue Mr. Aiolfi identified was the condition of the firearm, which had a broken firing pin and therefore could not discharge a projectile.

Senior Crown counsel Nicole Petit, who conducted the case for the prosecution, called two firearm experts. In summarizing their evidence, she said it would have been easy to replace the broken part for under $10 or $20 and all that would be needed was a screwdriver. A car with a broken part does not cease to be a car if it can be fixed, she said by way of analogy.

Justice Charles Quin remanded Jefferson in custody and ordered a social inquiry report. Sentencing was tentatively set for Aug. 31.