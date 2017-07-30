50 years ago: New street lights for George Town

In the Aug. 2, 1967 edition of the Caymanian Weekly, a precursor of the Cayman Compass, the following story, headlined “New Street Lights in Town,” appeared:

“‘From the sea, George Town looks like a big city.’ Such was the comment of a fisherman coming in one night this week.

“For those who are wondering what brought forth such a compliment, we should explain that we now have bright street lights all over town.

“Congratulations to Caribbean Utilities Co. Ltd. for this new addition to the service offered to the public, which has been a long-felt need.”

In another story, headlined “Airfield Extension Ahead of Schedule,” details of ongoing work at the airport were outlined:

“Hadsphaltic Construction Co. Ltd. are nearing the completion of the runway extension contract which involved the laying of a 500×150 ft concrete slab on the western end of the existing runway.

“The last 20 cubic yards of concrete was laid on Friday afternoon, which completed the laying of nearly 3,000 cubic yards of concrete in all. Used in the mixing of this concrete were some 18,000 bags of cement. The other work involved the excavation of 3,500 cubic yards of marl, 300 yards of new open ditching at each side of the margin, 500 yards of stone filled drain and a 200 ft stone-based overrun. An average of 34 men were employed in these operations.

“In order to obtain the necessary output, a cement mixer was brought from a contract in Antigua and had to be set up before the concrete work could be started.

“This contract, which was to take 15 weeks, will be completed two to three weeks ahead of schedule. During the time of working, there has been 15 inches of rain.”