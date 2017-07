Above, Matt Brown, Troy Rodgers and LeBron McLean perform in Frank McField’s work ‘Playground’ during the first night of the CARIFESTA showcase Friday.

Below, Dance Cayman performs an artistic interpretation of Caymanian culture through movement.

The weekend performances, including theater, fashion, dance and more, gave local residents a sneak preview of the program the Cayman Islands plans to bring to the Caribbean Festival of the Arts in Barbados in August. – Photos: Alvaro Serey