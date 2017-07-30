Stuff the Bus school appeal returns

The Stuff the Bus community drive is back, ready to help kids with their new school supplies before the opening bell rings at the end of August.

Stuff the Bus is Caribbean Alliance Insurance’s summer appeal to help those low-income families and individuals who cannot afford school supplies.

The goal is to fill a yellow school bus with donations such as backpacks, notebooks, crayons, pens, pencils and lunch kits.

The donation drive runs from July 31 to Aug. 19. Anyone who wishes to purchase and donate supplies can do so by dropping them into boxes inside Cost-U-Less or the Caribbean Alliance Insurance Office at 203 Alissta Towers.

Supplies for children ages 6-16 are being collected, including: Pencil pouches; erasers; short scissors; blue or black pens; glue sticks; crayons; notebooks; markers; 150-page wide-rule packs of loose leaf paper; colored pencils; and pocket folders, notes Caribbean Alliance.

The Department of Education services estimates that the average family in Cayman spends about $350 on back-to-school supplies each year.

This year Caribbean Alliance has partnered with Cost-U-Less.

A special Stuff the Bus school supply area will be on display inside Cost-U-Less and live events with Caribbean Alliance and members of respective charities will be held in the store on weekends.

“There are many ways the community can ensure that children less fortunate have everything they need to succeed in the new school year,” said Aleisha Lalor, branch manager of Caribbean Alliance Insurance.

The charities that will receive this years donations are The Department of Children and Family Services, the Needs Assessment Unit, the Crisis Centre and the Special Needs Foundation.

For more information, or to organize a mini-collection, visit the Facebook page @StuffTheBusCayman or call Caribbean Alliance on 949-9744.