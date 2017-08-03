Fiery vehicle accident injures two on Brac

Two women were hurt, one seriously, early Thursday on Cayman Brac after the vehicle they rode in caught fire.

Police said the vehicle fire was reported around 3:30 a.m. on Ashton Reid Drive near Bight Road. Both women inside escaped before the vehicle caught fire.

The accident appears to have involved only one vehicle, police said.

A passing car took both victims to Cayman Brac’s Faith Hospital. The passenger suffered serious leg injuries and had to receive an airlift to the Cayman Islands Hospital on Grand Cayman.

The driver suffered “minor cuts and injuries,” police said.