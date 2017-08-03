The Royal Cayman Islands Police Service is looking into reports that a man found adrift in a small craft in the Gulf of Mexico this week is one of two missing boaters from Grand Cayman.

“We can confirm that earlier this week a man was found adrift in a boat in the Gulf of Mexico, but he is in very poor condition and enquiries are continuing,” an RCIPS statement released late Thursday said.

Chadwick Bodden and Edward Henricks-Hydes were last seen on June 23 off the coast of Grand Cayman. They were expected to return on June 28 and were reported missing on July 2.

Marine Unit searches ended last month pending the receipt of additional information as to their whereabouts.