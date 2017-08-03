Sixteen students got some firsthand experience working in a variety of roles this summer at Caribbean Utilities Company.

The power company’s annual summer internship program is in its 17th year, according to a CUC press release.

The program exposes young people to different career opportunities and offers them hands-on training.

This year, nine university level students began their internships as early as May, while seven high school students joined the company in July.

Amber Mellaneo, 18, is working in CUC’s Customer Services Department. She said, “My experience so far has been a great one. Everyone has been so loving and kind and there is always something new to learn, which is also good.”

University student James Ebanks, 20, who was one of CUC’s 2016 scholarship recipients, is working this summer in the company’s Electrical Maintenance Department. “This is my fourth time working at CUC and the experience has been great, just like the previous times,” he said. “I have been given more responsibility, so that means more of a challenge and a lot more fun.”

Over the years, more than 250 students have taken part in CUC’s summer internship program.