Walton to take on world's best in London

By
Ken Silva
-
Jamal Walton, right, seen here breaking the 45-second barrier in the 400 meter dash at the Pan American Junior Championships in Peru last month, will run in the IAAF Athletics Championships in London this weekend.

Cayman sprinter Jamal Walton will compete alongside Usain Bolt and dozens of other world-class athletes this weekend when he participates in the 2017 IAAF Athletics Championships at the U.K.’s London Stadium.

The 18-year-old Walton, who attends school in the U.S., is coming off a record-setting performance at the Pan American Junior Championships on July 22, running the 400 meter in a personal best 44.99. That marked only the second time that a U.S. high school student broke the 45-second barrier in the event, and crushed Obea Moore’s 22-year-old Pan Am Junior record.

“It was exciting,” said Walton of the run, which beat the 45.05-second qualifying time for the Olympics. “I didn’t know I was going to run under 45.00 or actually break a record.”

The competition Walton will face this weekend will be a cut above those he raced last month. More than 400 runners at the event include the U.S.’s LaShawn Merritt, Botswana’s Isaac Makwala, and South Africa’s Wayde van Niekerk – all who have broken the 44-second mark in the event.

The 400-meter event kicks off tomorrow, with the semifinals taking place on Sunday, and the finals on Tuesday.

Walton’s teammate, sprinter Kemar Hyman, will reportedly miss the event with a pulled hamstring.

