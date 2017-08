The Wyndham Reef Resort in East End features a new Sunday market every weekend.

It is an arena to showcase local goods and services and features vendors that sell fruits, juices, hats, T-shirts, books, photos, coconut products and lots more locally-made items.

On any given Sunday, hotel guests and visitors to East End can get some real local vibe with what is available at the market, and the market is becoming increasingly popular, especially among tourists.