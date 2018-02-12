Cayman names team for Commonwealth Games

The next group to represent Cayman on a grand athletic stage has been named.

The Cayman Islands Olympic Committee and Cayman Islands Commonwealth Games Federation named the 22 athletes that will compete at the XXI Commonwealth Games in April of 2018. The games will be held in Gold Coast, Australia, on April 4-15 and 22 athletes will represent Cayman in seven disciplines.

Five Cayman athletes – Jamal Walton (200 and 400 meters), Kemar Hyman (100 meters), Ronald Forbes (110 meter hurdles), Alex Pascal (javelin) and Carl Morgan (long jump) – will compete in athletics/track and field. Eight competitors – Cameron Stafford, Jake Kelly, Alex Frazer, Caroline Laing, Marlene West, Samantha Hennings and Eilidh Bridgeman – will be part of Cayman’s delegation in squash.

There will be four Caymanians – Iain McCallum (50 and 100 meter butterfly, 100 meter freestyle), David Ebanks (50 and 100 meter breaststroke), Lauren Hew (50 and 200 meter freestyle, 50 and 100 meter backstroke) and Alison Jackson (50, 100, 200 and 400 meter freestyle) – competing in swimming.

Dariel Ebanks (64 kg) and Brandy Barnes (45-48 kg) will represent Cayman in boxing, and Raegan Rutty and Samantha Peene will compete in the artistic gymnastics competition.

Michael Testori (road race and individual time trial) will be the lone Cayman athlete in cycling, and Christopher Jackson (trap shooting) the only Cayman representative in the shooting disciplines.

The Cayman Islands first competed in the Commonwealth Games in 1978 in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada, and have competed in every edition of the competition since then. Cayman has won two medals, both in athletics/track and field. Kareem Streete-Thompson won a bronze medal in Manchester 2002 and Cydonie Mothersill won Cayman’s lone gold medal in the 200 meters in Delhi 2010.