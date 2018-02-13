US visitor dies while snorkeling near Rum Point

A 60-year-old American visitor died Monday in an apparent snorkeling accident near Rum Point, police reported.

The man was snorkeling with a friend around 2:30 p.m. when they got into difficulties in the water. The second man got back to shore and alerted authorities, according to a police press release.

Police and other emergency services attended the location, where a fire officer found the man unresponsive and pulled him ashore.

The victim was administered first aid and transported to Cayman Islands Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

It was the second water-related death on the same day.