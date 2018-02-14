Football club receives donated van

Excel Sports Management Ltd recently donated a 10-person van to Future SC to help with transporting players to training and games.

The van was donated to help support the development of youth football talent across all communities and clubs in Cayman.

“Cayman football will only truly improve when all local clubs are growing and thriving. For many children transportation is a barrier to participating in football, so we are simply doing our small part to help,” ESM Director, Virgil Seymour, said.

President of Future SC, Sarah Orrett, said she was greatly appreciative of the donation.

“We are thrilled to be able to offer this new transportation to our players,” Ms. Orrett said.

“It is also great for the young footballers to see the cooperation between groups as it sets a great example of the type of sportsmanship that we hope to build within our players, both on and off the pitch,” she added.

Excel Sports Management was founded in 2012, with the goal of providing professional-quality football training and international football exposure through camps, guest player opportunities and overseas tours.