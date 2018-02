A 65-year-old male from the United States died from an apparent drowning around 12:40 p.m. today near Spotts Beach.

The Royal Cayman Islands Police Service indicated that officers, paramedics and members of the public attempted unsuccessfully to revive the man, who was found unresponsive out of the water.

The man was taken to the Cayman Islands Hospital and pronounced dead at 1:31 p.m.