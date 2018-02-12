Local group asked to speak on child abuse

A Cayman Islands group has been invited to speak at the 34th International Symposium on Child Abuse, March 19-22, in Huntsville, Alabama.

Protection Starts Here is a multi-agency working group started in 2012 as a way to bring government, nonprofit and private sector entities together to address child abuse in the Cayman Islands. The group has produced public service announcements and provides ongoing educational and policy workshops as well as a support group for teen survivors.

Hedge Fund Cares Cayman has supported the operation since 2013.

The group has attended the annual conference, put on by the National Children’s Advocacy Center, in the past but this is the first time it has been asked to present. It will be conducting one of more than 160 workshops at the four-day conference.