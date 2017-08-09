One of Cayman’s most talented young female soccer players is heading to college in the U.S. on a scholarship.

Kamaria Whittaker, 18, who plays for Alliance FC in Cayman, will study for an associate’s degree in business and play for the South Georgia State College Hawks soccer program.

The school is a member of the National Junior College Athletic Association.

Jessie Medina, club secretary for Alliance FC, said Whittaker is a talented young player who has already represented the women’s national team. She plays as a forward or attacking midfielder.

Medina said the club helped her apply for the soccer scholarship. She said the club is trying to encourage its players to seek educational opportunities through sports.

Coach William Medina said he is proud to see one of his players going off to school to compete at a higher level.

He said he hopes to see more girls at the club take up similar opportunities in the future.