50 years ago: Bodden Towner hired as economist in Canada

In the Aug. 9, 1967 edition of the Caymanian Weekly, a precursor of the Cayman Compass, “Bodden Town Report” correspondent Floris McCoy wrote:

“Mr. and Mrs. C.A. Hunter and youngest son George arrived home. The friends of Mr. Jimmy Hunter will be pleased to hear that he has joined the Government service of Ottawa as an economist.

“Mr. Alfred Solomon is home for his vacation; he is an employee of NBC Company.

“After spending his vacation, Mr. Samuel Foster returned to his job with NBC.

“Mrs. Berman Watler and daughters spent a few weeks here at home. They have now returned to Freeport, Bahamas where they reside.

“Leaving on Thursday from the United Church here were the representatives to Fort Myers, Florida. They were Misses Joy Jackson and Madge Anderson and Mr. Verdon Terry. They were accompanied by the Rev. and Mrs. Lewin Williams and Mrs. Harry McCoy.

“Mr. and Mrs. Haig Bodden left for vacation; they are expected to go to the U.S.A. and Canada.

“Misses Pat Richardson and Marsha FreirMood of Anderson, Indiana, were special guests here this week. They conducted a one-week Vacation Bible School at the Church of God Chapel.

“The school was very successful and average attendance was 60. The week ended with a closing programme on Saturday night, a display of handwork, songs learned and a special skit. We want to express our thanks and appreciation to the girls for the good work they did.

“Leaving on Monday for Jamaica on vacation were the Rev. and Mrs. Compton Williams.”