Caymanian man dead in domestic shooting in Florida

A 38-year-old Caymanian man was reported dead in an apparent murder-suicide in Pembroke Pines, Florida, Thursday morning.

Ronald and Shani Bennette were both found dead inside a vehicle from apparent gunshot wounds in the early hours Thursday.

From the initial police report, which describes Mr. Bennette as the suspect and Mrs. Bennette as the victim, it appears that he is believed to have shot his wife and then turned the gun on himself.

According to the report, Pembroke Pines Police received a 911 call reporting the incident at approximately 12:35 a.m.

“Pembroke Pines detectives are working to gather additional information surrounding the circumstances in the case.

This is an ongoing investigation in its preliminary stages, and at present appears to be domestic related,” according to a statement from the police department.

Kenneth Bryan, representative for Central George Town, said he knew Mr. Bennette and his family from the district. He said Mr. Bennette had been in the year above him at school and he was shocked to hear of his death.

“I remember he was one of the fastest kids in school,” he said.

“He was a central guy. Everybody knew him. It’s sad to hear what happened.”

Mr. Bryan recalled that Mr. Bennette had some issues with the law and had served time in jail before moving to Florida. He said he had returned to Cayman on numerous occasions and still had friends and family on the island.

Chris Wight, co-owner of the Walkers Road Rubis station, said he knew Mr. Bennette and his family and was shocked to hear the news of his death.

He said he believed he had moved to Florida around 2010 but had often returned to Cayman.

“He was back earlier this year,” he said. “We know his family better than we know him, but he would always stop in for a coffee and say hello.

“I heard about it this morning. We’re very shocked and sad for his family.”

CBS Miami reported that Bennette worked for Spirit Airlines and that he and his wife had a young child.