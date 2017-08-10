Truth for Youth staffer ‘traumatized’ after robber steals school fees

A school staffer was taken to hospital after being shoved to the ground and robbed at the Truth For Youth School in George Town Thursday morning.

The 68-year-old woman, who works at the Truth for Youth private elementary Christian school on the corner of Goring Avenue and Walkers Road, was attacked by a man posing as a parent asking if there was space to register his child in the upcoming school year, which begins Aug. 28, according to other staff at the school.

Police said the robbery occurred around 8:30 a.m.

After entering the school’s main office, the robber knocked the woman to the floor, before making off with a quantity of cash from her purse, which contained money collected in registration fees and school uniform sales.

The man departed the premises in the direction of Boilers Road, police said.

According to police, the robber is described as brown-skinned, wearing a purple shirt and carrying a black backpack.

Police received a report of suspicious activity at the school around 9:15 a.m. “When they arrived at the location, they learned that in fact a robbery had taken place,” according to a statement issued by the Royal Cayman Islands Police Service.

School janitor Leroy McKayle said he was painting a floor when the woman ran up to him. He tried asking her what was wrong but could get no answer as she was so upset.

“I frantically took out my phone and called her daughter, thinking she was having a heart attack,” Mr. McKayle said.

The victim’s daughter, who also works at the school and was on the premises, but not in the office, at the time of the robbery, said her mother just screamed, “Call the police, Call the police.”

She eventually told her daughter that a man had been waiting in the school office and had asked her for a registration form. When she went to give him the form and tried to explain it to him, he pushed her to ground and stole the money from her purse.

The victim’s daughter said her mother was “very traumatized and shaken up” by the attack. She and Mr. McKayle took the woman, who has worked at the school for the past eight years, to CTMH Doctors Hospital.

According to school secretary Dorothea Shaw, who arrived at the school to find the police on the scene, the school does not have security cameras.

“Truth for Youth school has been in operation for the past 50 years and nothing like this has every happened here before,” Ms. Shaw said.

The school is owned and operated by the Church of God [Universal] in the Cayman Islands.

Ms. Shaw said the stolen money was registration fees for the new school year. Last year, she said, the school year ended with 156 students. The school can take a maximum of 180 students per school year, from Kindergarten to Grade 6.