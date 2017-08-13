STEM camp to be held ahead of October conference

The University College of the Cayman Islands will host a summer STEM camp next week.

UCCI is teaming up with Cayman Enterprise City to hold the Science, Technology, Engineering and Math camp on Aug. 21-23. All students who take part will receive a free pass to the Oct. 10-13 STEM Carib 2017 conference.

According to organizers, the camp next week will be for students between the ages of 14 and 16 and aims to provide them with “opportunities to engage in STEM-related activities, connect with like-minded individuals and attend the STEM Carib 2017 conference, learn about current trends in STEM fields, as well as interact with some local and international STEM experts and explore future career possibilities.”

The camp has an action-packed agenda, which includes App development, coding, robotics, astronomy, math, chemistry and environmental science.

Cayman Enterprise City is sponsoring the STEM Camp, as well as providing coders from the Special Economic Zone to run the coding section.

“The camp is another initiative that demonstrates UCCI’s and CEC’s commitment to work cohesively to develop a local pool of talented, tech-savvy young Caymanians to fill forecasted technology related jobs in CEC,” a press release stated.

UCCI President Roy Bodden said the STEM summer camp taps into a growing reservoir of talent among young Caymanians as they prepare for careers in modern society.

“It gives us the opportunity to reach out to younger cohorts of students while they are still at the age where they can appreciate what science, technology, engineering and mathematics mean to modernity,” Mr. Bodden said.

Charlie Kirkconnell, CEO of Cayman Enterprise City, “This is an excellent camp that UCCI has put together for teenage students interested in STEM, and we are delighted to be part of it.”