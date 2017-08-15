Eight teens from secondary schools on Grand Cayman and Cayman Brac came away with a better understanding of issues pertaining to sustainability after attending a summer camp program earlier this month.

“Toward a Sustainable Future,” was hosted by United World Colleges Cayman Islands National Committee from Aug. 3-6 for students ages 14-16. They learned about economic, social and environmental sustainability from local experts – how Cayman fits into the global picture and what they can do to create a more sustainable future.

The camp included a snorkeling trip and a trip to The Farmacy, a farm run by Josh Clarke, who raises animals and grows fresh produce in North Side.

“In a short amount of time, both students and facilitators were able to bond and learn from each other. It was inspiring to work with such a dynamic and diverse group of young people,” said Martina Jackson, lead facilitator.

UWC Cayman Islands chairwoman Aubrey Bodden thanked the short program’s volunteer presenters and facilitators and its corporate sponsors. She said the nominal tuition rate ensured local students would have the opportunity to take part.

“We believe it is important to promote discussion on these important issues and equip young people with the knowledge and tools to become agents of change,” she said. “During our first course, in August 2015, we concentrated more heavily on the natural environment. This year, we were pleased to further integrate economic and social considerations to provide a broader view of sustainability.”

Ten junior facilitators, who attend UWC colleges or are recent alumni, helped organize the program and also participated in the seminars and activities.