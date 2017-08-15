Man stabbed at McField Square

Royal Cayman Islands Police are investigating a stabbing that occurred early Sunday in George Town’s McField Square.

Officers responded to the report of a fight around 2 a.m., but found “no one” there when they arrived.

Later Sunday morning, a man told police officers he was stabbed in the leg and beaten at the location by a man whom he knew.

The stabbing victim was treated and released at the Cayman Islands Hospital and no arrests were immediately reported.

The RCIPS asks anyone with information about this crime to call the George Town Police Station at 949-4222, call the RCIPS tip line at 949-7777 or call Cayman Crime Stoppers at 800-8477.